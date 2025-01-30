Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $553.41 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $443.75 and a 52 week high of $561.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.27. The company has a market capitalization of $501.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

