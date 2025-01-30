Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,650 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $81,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99,921 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 398.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,181,807 shares of company stock worth $1,288,448,522. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

