Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,616 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

PLTR stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 398.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,867.94. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,077,819.76. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,181,807 shares of company stock worth $1,288,448,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.