Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $15.31. Palmer Square Capital BDC shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 1,424 shares trading hands.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $508.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 87.50%.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
