Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,426 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WMT stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $783.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,472.96. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
