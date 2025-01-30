Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,426 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $783.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,472.96. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

