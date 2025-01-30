Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.