Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in RealReal by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 329,303 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in RealReal by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,406,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 404,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Down 3.4 %

RealReal stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Insider Activity at RealReal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on REAL

About RealReal

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.