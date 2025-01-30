Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 839,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Get Our Latest Report on QBTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $35,522,266.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,000. This trade represents a 89.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock valued at $92,096,075. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.