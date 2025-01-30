Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.17% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,960,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REE opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. REE Automotive Ltd. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.92.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

