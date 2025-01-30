Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 447 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $198.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.19 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.