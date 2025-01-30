Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 475 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,002.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $77.65.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. The trade was a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $227,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,355.24. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,914 shares of company stock worth $7,677,945 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

