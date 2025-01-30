Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 696 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,990,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,573,000 after buying an additional 617,227 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the third quarter worth about $44,055,000. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 34.3% in the third quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:RTO opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

