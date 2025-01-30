Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software
Insider Transactions at Paycom Software
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 277.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Stock Down 3.3 %
PAYC opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.11. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Coinbase Gains Momentum on App Store—What It Means for the Stock
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.