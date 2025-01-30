Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $412,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,293,905.60. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $2,577,900. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 277.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 3.3 %

PAYC opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.11. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.