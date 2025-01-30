PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46, Zacks reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.68%.
PCB Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,099. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.
PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCB
PCB Bancorp Company Profile
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PCB Bancorp
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.