PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46, Zacks reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

PCB Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,099. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $64,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,785 shares in the company, valued at $488,510.40. The trade was a 15.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Don Rhee bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,469,835.68. This represents a 1.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $660,622. Insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

PCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

