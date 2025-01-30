Penbrook Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $687.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $724.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $930.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $666.25 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

