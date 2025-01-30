Penbrook Management LLC Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 25.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 864,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

