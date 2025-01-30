Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Peoples Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of PPLL stock traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. Peoples has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

About Peoples

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

