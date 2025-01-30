Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Peoples Stock Up 13.3 %
Shares of PPLL stock traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. Peoples has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $92.00.
About Peoples
