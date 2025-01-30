Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.