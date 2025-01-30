Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

