Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $184.15 and a 52 week high of $283.07.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
