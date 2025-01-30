Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in January

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

Shares of PAHGF stock remained flat at $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.