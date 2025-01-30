Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in January

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
Shares of PAHGF stock remained flat at $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.48.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
