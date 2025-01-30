Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 7,012 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 7,012 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total transaction of C$112,145.72.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,797 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$75,907.73.

On Thursday, December 12th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,565 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.44, for a total value of C$42,166.55.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$16.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$12.41 and a 1 year high of C$17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEY. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.85.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

