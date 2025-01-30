Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 25,797 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,797 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.09, for a total transaction of C$415,078.89.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$484,806.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Lee Russell Curran sold 31,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$528,314.40.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$17.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

