PFG Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 478,001 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $6,121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 123,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25,072.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 71,957 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

