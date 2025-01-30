PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 622,725 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after buying an additional 449,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,199,000 after buying an additional 200,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $167.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

