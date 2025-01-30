Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Full Year ResultsPharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV), a consulting firm providing regulatory affairs, quality, compliance, project management, and technology transfer support to various industries, disclosed its financial r

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Pharma-Bio Serv’s 8K filing here.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

