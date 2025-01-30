PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.67 and last traded at $52.74. Approximately 27,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 76,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.76.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,916,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

