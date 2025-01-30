Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of Playtech stock remained flat at $9.00 on Wednesday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

