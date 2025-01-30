Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Playtech Price Performance
Shares of Playtech stock remained flat at $9.00 on Wednesday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.
About Playtech
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Playtech
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.