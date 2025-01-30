Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30. Polaris has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 44.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after buying an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,670,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,844,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in Polaris by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Polaris by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,371,000 after buying an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

