PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.
PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.
