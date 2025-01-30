Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Potash America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTAM remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Potash America has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

