Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Prio Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of PTRRY stock traded up C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$7.56. 11,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.59. Prio has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.20.

Prio Company Profile

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

