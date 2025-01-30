Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Prio Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of PTRRY stock traded up C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$7.56. 11,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.59. Prio has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.20.
Prio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prio
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Prio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.