Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 0.7 %

PDEX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pro-Dex

In other news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $40,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,866.78. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $57,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,176,692.96. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

