Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) CEO George K. Ng Acquires 87,200 Shares of Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) CEO George K. Ng purchased 87,200 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,760. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.