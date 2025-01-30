Promising Value Stocks To Watch Now – January 30th

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Comcast, iShares Bitcoin Trust, AltC Acquisition, Oklo, and Marvell Technology are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are considered undervalued based on fundamental analysis, such as low price-to-earnings ratio, low price-to-book ratio, or other financial metrics. These stocks are typically seen as trading below their intrinsic value, offering potential for long-term growth as the market eventually recognizes their true worth. Investors who buy value stocks believe that these undervalued assets will eventually increase in price, providing a return on their investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $522.88. 16,643,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,986,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.75. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.07. 40,840,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,779,613. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,020,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 19,949,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,736,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 32,089,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded up $4.47 on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,737,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,206,855. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,846,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,919,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41.

