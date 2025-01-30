ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 20521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $836.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.