ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 20521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $836.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Coinbase Gains Momentum on App Store—What It Means for the Stock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.