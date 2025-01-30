ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $103.62, with a volume of 896354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,141 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after buying an additional 617,516 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,464,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,906,000.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

