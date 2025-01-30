ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $103.62, with a volume of 896354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
