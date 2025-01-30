Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $79.41 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,093.60. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $91,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,381. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.