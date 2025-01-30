Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in January

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BGAOY stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789. Proximus has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

