Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Public Storage worth $47,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 61.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:PSA opened at $294.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.04. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.54.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

