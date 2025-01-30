Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.18. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Featured Articles

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

