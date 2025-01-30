Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of PEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.18. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Energy Minerals
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.