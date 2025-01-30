PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTTW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 3,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

