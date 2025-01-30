Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1286 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Purpose High Interest Savings Fund stock opened at C$50.01 on Thursday. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 52 week low of C$50.00 and a 52 week high of C$50.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.09.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
