Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1286 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Purpose High Interest Savings Fund stock opened at C$50.01 on Thursday. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 52 week low of C$50.00 and a 52 week high of C$50.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.09.

About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

