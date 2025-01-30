R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,160 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $2,127,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.14. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $148.16 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.