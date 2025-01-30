R Squared Ltd Buys New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,210,000 after buying an additional 494,028 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after buying an additional 648,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after buying an additional 482,017 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

