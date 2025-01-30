R Squared Ltd Invests $160,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,560 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

