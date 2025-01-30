R Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,050 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ARM by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,705,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $147.60 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 4.53.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

