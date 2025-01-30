R Squared Ltd Takes $126,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,187,000 after purchasing an additional 144,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,874,000 after buying an additional 300,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 9,363.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,942,000 after buying an additional 932,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,795,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. The trade was a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.15%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

