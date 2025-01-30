R Squared Ltd Takes $174,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,941,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $24,465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,291,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR opened at $327.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $262.54 and a one year high of $348.48.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,775.76. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

