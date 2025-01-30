Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Posts Earnings Results

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 131.53%.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

Rand Worldwide stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. Rand Worldwide has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

